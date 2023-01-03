Charles Henry Cook, age 79, passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. Charles was born on Nov. 13, 1943, in Davidson County, to the late John and Helen Cook. He was a member of the Belleview and Tullahoma Masonic Lodge for forty years. Charles was also member of Trinity Baptist Church, and was in the US Coast Guard. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming, gardening, and golfing. Charles had a heart of gold and had a passion of helping others. He devoted his time to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Cook. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Cook; two daughters, Shelia Patton (Mark) and Sherry Lockett (Marcus); three grandchildren, Jada Lockett, Zara Lockett, and Charlie Patton; one aunt, Roberta Richards. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jerry Pullum officiating. Internment followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was held prior to the service at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund- 1513 McArthur Street Manchester, TN 37355, Shriner’s Hospital for Children PO Box 1510 Ranson, WV 25438-4510, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929, or The Gideons International, PO Box 97251 Washington DC 20090-7251.You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Cook family.