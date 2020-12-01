Mrs. Luella Gladys Wood Cope, age 87, of Soddy Daisy, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Hickson, Tenn. Mrs. Cope was born in Battle Creek, MI, to her late parents Carl Wood and Ethel Youtzy Wood. She was a lab technician at Post Cereals up until her retirement. Mrs. Cope was a faithful member of Red Hill Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Wesley Cope. Mrs. Cope is survived by sons, Frank (Susie) Cope Jr., Jeffrey (Lisa) Cope, Timothy (Maria) Cope, and Mark Cope; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Penney; sisters, Joy J. Wetzel and Judy O’Brien; grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Josh, Grace, Krista, Jenna, Angelica, Caleb, Sophia, Mark Jr., Aaron, Michael Jr., and Frank; great grandchildren, Conner, Luke, Monroe, Archer, Marshall, Dillon, Joslyn, Emma, Aiden, Ben, and Sam. Family received friends on Sunday, Nov. 29, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted following the visitation Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Ralph Hart officiating. Burial followed in Mt. View Cemetery in McMinnville.
