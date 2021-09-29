Mr. Esteban Rodriguez Corichi, age 51, of Manchester, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Nashville. Mr. Corichi was born in Mexico to his parents, Adolfo Corichi and Enriqueta Rodriguez Vargaz. He worked as a truck driver and was passionate with his work. Mr. Corichi was a hard worker and dedicated his life to working for his family. He enjoyed his family very much and loved family gatherings and spending time with them, especially his nephews. Mr. Corichi also enjoyed fishing. Mr. Corichi is survived by his parents, Adolfo Corichi and Enriqueta Rodriguez Vartgaz; wife, Ema Jimenez de Corichi; son, Esteban Corichi Jr.; daughters, Enriqueta Corichi and Maritere Corichi Jimenez; brother, Adolfo Corichi; sisters, Yesenia Corichi Rodriguez and Dorisela Corichi. Visitation with the family was Thursday, Sept. 23, from 4: p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Friday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed in Winton Cemetery in Manchester.
