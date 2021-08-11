Mrs. Glenda Kay Cornelison, age 66, of Manchester, passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 8, in Nashville. Mrs. Cornelison was born in Franklin County, to her late parents Everett Walker and Rose Jane Tilley Walker. She loved gospel music, the color purple, was crazy about animals, loved flowers and bird watching, and loved her friends and family very much. Anyone that knew Mrs. Cornelison was touched by her and was a loving mother, wife, and friend. She was a member of Common Salvation Church, which was established in 1990. Mrs. Cornelison is survived by her husband of 44 years, Buddie Leon Cornelison; sons, Darrell (Melodi) Cornelison and Daylon (Stephanie) Cornelison; daughters, Rachel Cornelison-Johns, Tina Leanne Dunford, Teresa Leah Davis; granddaughters, Chelsey Nicole (Cody) Presley and Chevell Lyndi Cornelison; grandsons, Daylon John Cornelison and Chaylux Ledge Cornelison; several other grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, August 12, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Manchester.
Central Funeral Home