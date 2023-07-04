Area residents cheered on members of the Manchester Police, Coffee County Court Clerk’s Office, Rotary Club members and Advantage Reality Partners as they participated in a community cornhole tournament June 28 at Autumn Oaks assisted living facility.
Spectators enjoyed popcorn and snacks from the shade of the facility’s porch while players tossed the bags back and forth in an effort to score points and come out on top. Manchester Police Department Investigators Bryan Eldridge and Brandon Tomberlin claimed victory at the event.
“They had the opportunity to come out and watch us play a cornhole tournament,” Tomberlin said.
“It made our day and hopefully made their day.”
“It’s great to get out and be a part of the community and that’s part of what Manchester Police Department wants to be,” said the raining champs.
Coffee County Court Clerk Jenny Anthony, who teamed up with her husband Jonathan for the tournament, said that she enjoyed coming out and participating.
“A lot of times our nursing homes and assisted living get left out of things,” she said. “This has definitely brightened my day. This has been the highlight of my week.”
Event organizer Deborah Partin, Autumn Oaks Lifestyles Coordinator, said the idea for the tournament originated when some of the residents told her that they enjoy watching ballgames.
“We can’t bring a ballgame here, so we’re going to do the next best thing,” Partin said.
Autumn Oaks residents were recently gifted a cornhole set so all that was needed were teams, and the community came through.
“Anything I can do for them I will because I love them so much,” she said.
Two-year resident Crystal Brandon said that Partin works hard planning things for us.
“She always asks our opinion on what we want to do, our opinion on if we had fun,” Brandon said.
Advantage Realty Partners contributed snacks for the event, while Advantage Realty Office Administrator Sharon Bently said she spent years working in long-term care.
“I was a certified activities coordinator for the state for many, many years,” Bently said. “I got out of that into the dental field and now real estate and I miss long term care.”
“These residents really need visitation,” she said. “That is a really critical part of long term care.”
Former Rotary President Frank Langham said he enjoys being a part of the community.
“My wife Linda’s mom used to be here. We keep coming back regularly, he said.
Linda agrees, “we’re just family she said.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.