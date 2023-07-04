1c cornhole.JPG

Community members participate in a cornhole tournament at Autumn Oaks assisted living facility in Manchester June 28.

 John Coffelt

Area residents cheered on members of the Manchester Police, Coffee County Court Clerk’s Office, Rotary Club members and Advantage Reality Partners as they participated in a community cornhole tournament June 28 at Autumn Oaks assisted living facility.

Spectators enjoyed popcorn and snacks from the shade of the facility’s porch while players tossed the bags back and forth in an effort to score points and come out on top. Manchester Police Department Investigators Bryan Eldridge and Brandon Tomberlin claimed victory at the event.

