The Planning Commission approved a recommendation Tuesday during the January meeting a recommendation to drop Poker Sherrill Road from the county approved road list.
The dead end road is located off of Rogers Crusher Road, on the property of Dwight Sherrill and Allen Sherrill, who have requested the privatization of the road, “to keep people off of it,” according to Road Superintendent Benton Bartlett who approved of closing it.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt noted in the discussion that an updated state law provides for a streamlined process for closing a public road that the county maintains.
The law states that the full commission adopted the procedure 2/3 majority vote the county can close a road with a recommendation by the Planning Commission and a majority vote by the full commission.
Poker Sherrell Road is a .15 mile long, 12 feet wide gravel road, according to the county road list.