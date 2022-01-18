CCAP
–Staff photo Kyle Murphy

 

Tuesday, January 18

            5:00 p.m. – Budget & Finance Committee

 

Wednesday, January 19

            4:00 p.m. – Industrial Board

 

            5:00 p.m. – Policies & Procedures Committee

 

Thursday, January 20

            5:00 p.m. – Ambulance Authority

 

            6:00 p.m. – Board of Zoning Appeals