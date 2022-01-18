Manchester, TN (37355)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.