Manchester, TN resident and Sanford, FL native James Thomas Cox, Jr., age 53, was born August 24, 1968 and died September 12, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN following a brief illness. A United States Air Force veteran, computer programmer with Yates Services, and a member of Manchester Church of God, he was the son of Joanna Cox of McMinnville, TN and the late James Thomas Cox, Sr. He was married to Margaret "Margo" Irene Newsom of Manchester, TN on November 7, 1987. In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Cox is survived by three children and spouses, Stephanie and Johnathan Blazer, Heather Cox, and Faith Cox, all of Manchester, TN; two grandchildren, Jessalynn Blazer and Weston Blazer; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Marsha Cox of McMinnville, TN; and several other family members also survive. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Warren County, TN with David Petty officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. No visitation or service will be held at High’s. Online condolences may be made at www.highfuneralhome.com.
