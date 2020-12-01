Jeffrey Lee Cox was born in Guntersville, Ala. on Dec. 11, 1962, to William Kenneth Cox and Rebecca Ann Wood Cox. Jeffrey entered into the arms of Jesus on Nov. 25, 2020. He is best remembered as a gentle-hearted and resolute man of God and steadfast provider for his family. He was also a four time transplant kidney recipient. Jeffrey is preceded in death by his parents, William Kenneth and Rebbeca Ann Cox. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Irene Condra Cox; two daughters, Erica Irene Cox and Amber Leigh Cox (Michael) Sheidler; and brother, Kenneth Michael (Melanie) Cox. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
