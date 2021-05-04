Mrs. Margaret “Ann” Crosslin, age 82, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Crosslin was born in Manchester, to her late parents Frank Harner and Alene Cantrell Harner. She was a homemaker all her life and always loved coming home to Manchester. Mrs. Crosslin was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother (also known as “grand nana”), and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Crosslin; brothers, Vernon Harner and Roy Alvin Harner. Mrs. Crosslin is survived by a son, Jeff (Cindy) Crosslin; daughter, Jennifer (Scott) Milauckas; brother, Jerry Harner; sister, Sue Cook; grandchildren, Paul (Mandy) Rader, Daulton Milauckas, and Jessica (Reid) Francis; great-grandchild, Hudson Rader. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 5, from 5- 7 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Scott Eggleston officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
