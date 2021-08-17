Freeman Andrew Crosslin, age 94, a resident of Woodbury, formerly of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in Murfreesboro. He was born July 25, 1927 in Coffee County. Mr. Crosslin was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Franklin and Ola James Crosslin; his wives, Marian Huffmaster Crosslin, Louise Bogle Crosslin, and Mildred Holt Crosslin; three sisters, Pervie Vickers, Bertha Lynn, and Ethel Shores; and six brothers, Benton Crosslin, Raymond Crosslin, Sanford Crosslin, Cleve Crosslin, Austin Crosslin, and Hollis Crosslin. Survivors include children, Don (Elaine) Crosslin of Ocala, Florida and Joe (Maureen) Crosslin of Oviedo, Florida; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. Freeman was a deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church and he was a warehouse manager with ARO. Visitation with the family will be from 11 am until 2 pm Friday, August 13, 2021 with funeral services to follow in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Reed Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
<<<Woodbury Funeral Home>>>