David “Mahlon” Crosslin, age 59, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. A lifelong native of Manchester, Tennessee, “Mahlon” was born July 25, 1962, to the late Grover “Tom” Crosslin and Linda Crosslin, “Mahlon” devoted his life to being a loving son, brother and father. A very talented, self -taught musician, “Mahlon” could play any instrument he picked up, being the guitar, keyboard or etc. Baptized in the Church of Christ Faith, he never wanted for anything, because he could sing and play instruments and relied only on his faith in his Lord, Jesus Christ. He was also a Master Cabinet Maker. “Mahlon” never felt as though he deserved kindness from others, but he was always willing to lend his kindness towards others. He will be missed dearly by his loving family, friends and bandmates. Survivors include his mother, Linda Crosslin; one son, David Christopher Crosslin; one daughter, Amber (Julian Welch) Crosslin; three brothers, Rick (Cindy) Crosslin, Robin (Ida) Crosslin and Ruben Crosslin; one sister, Bonnie (Mike) Ballard-Wall; one grandchild, Carter Welch; friend and former wife, Paula Crosslin; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special host of friends. Celebration of Life Services were held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family will receive visitors, at the funeral home, from noon until time of service. Interment of cremains will take place at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee, to be announced at a later date. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
