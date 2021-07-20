Lillian Agnes Moen Culwick, born November 22, 1928, passed peacefully on July 11, 2021 in Manchester near her late beloved older sister who had helped to raise Lillian in the Norwegian section of Brooklyn, when they were young. Their Norwegian immigrant parents raised three children who remained close throughout their lives. Lillian married Edward F. Culwick, a successful mechanical engineer who she met during WWII. Together, they raised three daughters in beautiful homes that they designed and built in Ewing, N.J. Lillian loved her long life in Ewing, where she was Vice President of the "Sandpipers Club", sewed items for charity events, and displayed her skill and enjoyment of ballroom dancing with her husband. She later spent many years sewing dresses for young girls that were in great demand at craft events in several states. Later, she joined the "Princeton Singles" group after losing her loving and dedicated husband, where she helped arrange events for many years. She was a generous friend to all and a loving mother, working hard for her family and friends. Her life was not without struggles, having lost her husband two decades ago. She comforted many with daily visits and care boxes in the mail, who will miss her dearly. God Bless Lillian, whose middle name was her mother's, and who will not be forgotten. Lillian is survived by daughters, Gail D. Baumbach of Hopewell NJ married to William and Cynthia C. Plumeri of Lebanon NJ married to John, and the late Linda N. Gillespie of Seminole, FL; eight grandchildren and one great grandchild of whom she was extremely proud. Memorial gifts in Lillian’s memory should be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Det var hyggelig a mote min Mor (translates to: It was cozy to meet you Mom).
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>