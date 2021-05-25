Edward Dean Cummings passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 from an extended illness at the age of 85. He was born June 17, 1935 to Cy Alma Cummings. He left behind his loving wife Janet from Pennsylvania and three children, his son Rudy Cummings from Tennessee, and two daughter, Tina Bradley from Virginia and also Beth Treanor from Tennessee. A small private ceremony will be held at their residence on or about June 17. Thank you to all the family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.
<<<Private Obituary>>>