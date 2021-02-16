Funeral services for Mrs. Stephanie Fischer Cunningham, age 39 years, 1 month and 6 days, of Manchester, was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mark Barron officiating. Visitation with the family was at noon on Saturday. Burial followed in the New Beechgrove cemetery. Mrs. Stephanie passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Southern TN Regional Hospital in Pulaski. Stephanie was born on Jan. 1, 1982, to Stephen James and Tootsie Bush Fischer in Murfreesboro. She was a dispatcher for Synergies and a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Manchester. In addition to her parents, Stephanie is survived by her husband, Nathan Cunningham; stepdaughters, Logan and Katherine Cunningham; sister, LeAnna Fischer Medlock (Gary Hinds, Jr.); niece, Isabella Hinds and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel