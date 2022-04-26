Vella Mae Power Cutrell, age 73, of Manchester, passed away following a long-term illness, on Friday, April 15, 2022. Born in Mayfield, Ky., on Oct. 3, 1948, Vella devoted her life to being a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend. She was a fourteen-year member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Vella was an avid University of Kentucky and Vanderbilt University Football Fan and was an employee of The Vanderbilt University Athletic Department in Guest Services. Vella was very athletic, loved walking for exercise, enjoyed attending sports events and working crossword puzzles. She was a “ball of fire” with her bubbly personality and ability to talk to anyone, she never met a stranger. Vella will be missed dearly by her loving family and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents, Allen "A.B." and Clara Power. Survivors include her husband of forty-six years, Gary Cutrell; one sister, Frances (Jerry) Ray; special nieces, Catherine (Kent) Price, Liz (Joey) Zwahlen, Lindsay Cutrell, and Chelsea Cutrell; several great nieces and great nephews; her best friend Mary Ann Wilkins; and beloved Dog, Gracie. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday, April 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Alex Hoffner officiating. The family will receive visitors, at the church, from 6 p.m. until time of service. Private inurnment services will be conducted, on Friday, April 29, at Highland Park Cemetery in Mayfield, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice in her honor.
Tullahoma Funeral Home