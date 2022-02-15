Graveside services for Debra Kay Damron, age 70 of Manchester, were conducted on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Debra passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at her home. Debra was born on Jan. 31, 1952, in Manchester, to the late David Clifton and Mary Elizabeth Vaughn Shelton. She worked for Carrier, Inc. in Morrison, and she was of the Baptist faith. Debra enjoyed riding motorcycles and being outdoors. In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery Ronald Damron, and sister, Dewanna Charlene Shelton. She is survived by her daughter, Sonia Todd (Tony); grandchildren, Cody Gann (Jessica), Jeremiah Johnson, and Shaylyun Todd; great grandchildren, Dillion Gann, and James Gann IV; sisters, Treva Swift (Lewis), and Lisa Shelton (Keith); several extended family members and a host of friends.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>