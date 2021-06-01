Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Lynn Daniel, age 63 of Manchester, was conducted at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Manchester Funeral Home. The family received friends from 3 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Daniel passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her residence in Manchester. Marie was born in Saltsburg, Pa. on Sept. 10, 1957, the daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Libengood. Marie enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping and fishing. She loved being with her family more than anything though. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. In addition to her parents, Marie is also preceded in death by her son, Ray Rollins Jr.; grandson, Jaxton Pinegar; sister, Mona Bell. She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, Oscar Daniel; two sons, Brian Rollins and Tyler Daniel; one daughter, Raelynn Keith; one brother, Sam Libengood; one sister, Sherry Hilbert; four grandchildren, Makaye Keith, Nautika Keith, Ky’Mani Overton, and Cayden Rollins; one great-granddaughter, Aurora Keith.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>