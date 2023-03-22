James Robert “Bubba” Davis, 66, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Alive Hospice of Nashville. A native of Kittrell, he was the son of the late Bennie Arthur Davis and Mary Goforth Barrett. He is survived by his sons, Jamey (Christina) Davis of LaVergne, Phillip (Amber) Davis of LaVergne and Cameron (Lesley)Davis of Woodbury; grandchildren, Ambrea Davis, Brantley Davis, Blake (Kimberly) Davis, Anthony (Ellen) Dority, Skylar and Piper Davis; great grandchildren, Kensley Davis, Aiden and Liam Dority and siblings, siblings, Bennie Davis of Murfresboro, Teresa Smotherman of Jackson TN, Lisa Peck and Wanda Hewitt, Ben Holmes, Brad Holmes, Eva Dean Frazier and Brenda Davis all of Murfreesboro and Tommy Mayville of Niceville, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jason Davis. Bubba was retired from TDOT. He loved driving trucks, riding 4 wheelers and trading just about anything. Funeral services was 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Matt Walls officiating. Interment followed in Evergreen cemetery at noon Friday. Visitation with his family was Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodbury Funeral Home to help his family with his funeral expenses.