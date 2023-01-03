Mr. Jess Albert Dicus, Jr., affectionately known as “Buster” to family and friends, age 97 of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Christmas morning at McArthur Manor in Manchester with Martha, his wife of 76 years, by his side. Buster was born March 2, 1925 in Nashville to the late Jess Albert Dicus, Sr. and Alma Kathleen House Dicus. He proudly served in the United States Army Air Corp. during World War II as a B-25 radio operator stationed in Okinawa in the South Pacific. After the war, he held an array of jobs, which included working as an electrician for Otis Elevator, a railroad lineman, a railroad switchman, running a paper route, and ultimately retiring as an electrician with ARO on Arnold Air Force Base. He was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ and attended Red Hill Church of Christ. Buster enjoyed bird hunting, carpentry work, camping, traveling and working in his two-acre yard. He volunteered his time delivering Meals on Wheels and reading to the blind, as well as serving as a substitute teacher at the alternative school. Above all else, his greatest joy was being Pa to his family.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister Loraine “Sissy Girl” Davis and his daughter-in-law Teresa Dicus. Survivors include his wife of 76 years Martha Louise Swindle Dicus of Manchester. Daughter is Diane Dicus Reese of Manchester, Son is Albert R. “Buddy” Dicus of Sparta, Grandchildren and spouses are Lesli and John Gentry of Franklin, Patrick and Colleen Reese of Nashville, Ashley and Amber Dicus of Sparta, Blake and Jackie Dicus of Hendersonville, Summer and Patrick Wood of Old Hickory. Great-grandchildren and Hugh Gentry, Reese Gentry, Owen Reese, Knox Reese, Sam Dicus, Jack Dicus, Jake Dicus and Cole Dicus, Brother: Terry Dicus and wife Nancy of Riverside, Calif. and special neighbors John and Shirley Brooks. Funeral services were conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, from the Chapel of Central Funeral Home. The family received friends after 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors by the Veterans’ Honor Guard followed at 12 p.m. Thursday at Highland Cemetery (150 Highland Drive) in Sparta. Ashley Dicus, Blake Dicus, Patrick Reese, Hugh Gentry, John Gentry and Patrick Wood will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buddy’s Kids Christmas Party or St. Jude Hospital in care of Hunter Funeral Home, PO Box 90, Sparta, TN 38583. The family would like to express a special thank you to McArthur Manor for their love and care of our family and to Dale Layne and Central Funeral Home for all of their help with Pa’s services.