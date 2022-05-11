Graveside service for Mr. August "Augie" Fritz Dobert II, age 50, of Manchester, will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at Coulter Cemetery in Kensington, Ga. The family will receive friends on Wednesday May 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. A special time for visitation with the Skills Developmental Center family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from noon until 1:30 p.m. Mr. Dobert passed from this life on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Vanderbilt- Harton in Tullahoma. He is survived by his parents, August and Estella Dobert; brother, Marcus; sister-in-law, Michelle; nieces Taylor, Savannah, and Aubrey; Uncles, Richard and Tony and their family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents and his aunts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Special Olympics.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>