Mr. Lloyd Allen Downs, age 79, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Manchester. Mr. Downs was born in Bloomingdale, N.Y., to his late parents Walter Downs and Ethel Fletcher Downs. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, with his wife, Sherry. Mr. Downs was a dedicated soldier, having served in the US Army in the Vietnam War, and in the Army – National Guard in Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was well decorated in all of his deployments and had honors in sharp shooting and marksmanship. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting deer, being outdoors gardening or yard work, and was a jack of all trades. Mostly, Mr. Downs was a carpenter by trade before and after his time serving his country. He was a very proud American and he deeply loved his country. Mr. Downs was a devoted father, grandfather, husband, and was a generous and kind person. He had an infectious sense of humor, was a prankster, and was loved by all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lillian Adamkowski. Mr. Downs is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherry Downs; daughters, Angel Downs (David) Knipping and Codi Downs; sisters, Frances Downs (Bob) Tummons and Elieen Downs; grandchildren, Olivia Layne, Liliana Stetler, and Emily Craddock; several nieces and nephews. Visitation was held Saturday, Aug. 5, from 5-8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, at 2 p.m., with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.