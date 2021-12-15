Joanne Duke passed from this world on Nov. 22 after a short battle with cancer. She was 78 years old. She retired from Walmart in 2019 and relocated to Maryland. Joanne loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Melville Howard, mother LaVergne Howard and husband James Clifford Duke. She is survived by four children: Jim Duke (Andy), John Duke, Jennifer Sanders (James) and Jamie Flanders (Preston); ten grandchildren Brittany Clayborne (Cody), Dustin Duke, Chris Duke (Jocelyn), Lindsey Duke, Callie Duke, Jaccob Duke, Jimmy Sanders, Madelyn Schulze, Nora Schulze and Colleen Flanders; four great-grandchildren Gabriel Sanders, Keagan Sanders, Landry Duke and Corbin Duke; brother Jack Howard (Kathy) and sister Lola Howard. The family received visitors at a Celebration of Life on Dec. 10 at the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Recommended for you
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman charged in abuse of newborn corpse
- Sheriff’s Department responds to patrol vehicles lease controversy
- Local youths part of historic Wildcats' win
- Audit: Housing Authority in hot water over findings
- With warm regards, I offer a hearty thank you
- Celebration of Life to be held for Joanne Duke
- Judge Gerald L. Ewell, Sr. passes away
- Global Trastuzumab Biosimilars Market Research Report 2021: Analysis & Forecasts 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F - ResearchAndMarkets.com
- Bid accepted for new farmer’s market
- Christmas Spirit alive and well in Coffee County
Images
Videos
Regional Area Events
Featured Businesses
Tuesday/thursday School