Mr. Paul Duke, age 80, of Morrison, passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Duke was born on March 16, 1941, in Coffee County, , to his late parents Jesse and Nellie Duke. He worked for Samsonite for 9 years and then for Carrier for 35+ years as a machinist. Mr. Duke was a farmer all his life and he dearly loved it. One of his joys of life was watching his special needs child in Gatlinburg having fun. Mr. Duke enjoyed helping everyone he could and was a giving person. He always loved talking to people and always had time for them. Mr. Duke loved the Lord and served as a Deacon, teacher, treasurer, Elder and song leader at the Pocahontas Church of Christ where he has been a member for around 60 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Moore and a brother that passed at birth. Mr. Duke is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy Duke; two sons, Johnny Duke, Manchester, TN, and Tracy Duke, Morrison, TN; grandchildren, Justin (Kristen) Duke of Morrison and Jessica Duke of Chattanooga; sister, Dolas (Randall) Markum, Murfreesboro; brothers, Eddie (Rita) Duke, Kenneth (June) Duke, both of Beechgrove and Bobby Duke of Antioch. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Burial was in Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monroe Carell, Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2200 Children's Way, Nashville, TN 37232.
