Mr. Harold Dean Duke, age 78, of Manchester, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, with his children at his side. He was deeply devoted to God and loved his family dearly. He was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Summitville, TN to his late parents John W. Duke and Leona D. Duke. Harold loved the Lord, his family, church, and community. He served in the US Army in Okinawa during the Vietnam War, worked many years as a brick Mason, and retired from the US Mail at the age of 77 with 27 years of service. He will be dearly missed by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marie Duke; brother, John Duke; sisters, Betty Duke and Nina Duke; granddaughter, Summer Duke. Mr. Duke is survived by his children Tim Duke (Melissa), Jan York (Keith); brothers, Donald Duke (Katherine), David Duke (Pat); sister, Patricia (Bob) Wilgus; grandchildren, Tyler, Kinsey, and Kyle, and very special friend Jean Patton. Visitation with the family was on Sunday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Earl Cairns officiating. Burial followed in Summitville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to his favorite charity, Apache Creek Deaf and Youth Ranch, PO Box 260, Reserve, NM 87830 or online through the "Donate” button at apachecreeknn.com.
