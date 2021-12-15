Deidra Renee Duncan, age 67, of Manchester, was born on Sept. 21, 1954, to the late Ernest Jackson and Gladys Marie Yokley Duncan. During her life, she was a member of Christ Church Monteagle in Monteagle. Deidra was an eighth-generation Tennessean and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University. She earned a Certified Public Accountant degree in 1980, while working for two local public accounting firms. She worked for two years as an accountant at a local manufacturing plant and owned a public accounting firm for fifteen years doing primarily governmental auditing. She worked as the webmaster and developer for three years for several large websites. She also taught accounting classes online for several years. Having studied at the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University, Deidra was a talented and experienced musician who played the French horn, organ and piano. She enjoyed growing a garden, listening to the radio and sewing vestments for her church. Deidra passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, after a brief illness. She is survived by two half brothers, Robert Wayne Duncan, Greers Ferry, AR and Dr. Orville Duncan, Knoxville, TN. Funeral services were conducted on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home in Manchester, with Priest Casey Scruggs officiating. Interment immediately followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
