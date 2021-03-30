Funeral services for Kenneth Ray Dunn were conducted on Tuesday, March 30, at 2 p.m. in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel, with Samuel Upton officiating. Burial followed in Summitville Baptist Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Monday from 5 – 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Ken passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021 after an extended illness at Centennial Hospital in Nashville. Ken was born on Feb. 21, 1952, to the late James Garland Dunn and Mary Helen Sandlin Dunn. He served his country in the United States Navy and was of the Baptist faith. Ken was a founding member of the VFW in Tullahoma. He loved the Atlanta Braves and NASCAR and playing Candy Crush, but his greatest joy came from being papa to his grandchildren and spending time with his family. In addition to his father, Ken is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Dunn. He is survived by his mother Mary Helen Sandlin; his loving wife of 36 years, Teresa McCormick Dunn; sons, Jeremy Dunn and his wife, Lori, and Cody Dunn and his wife, Chelsea, both of Tullahoma; daughters, Tracy Anthony and her husband, Michael, Mary Dunn, both of Tullahoma, Dana Dunn and Lisa Rogers and her husband, Cody, both of Manchester; sisters, Diane Morris, and her husband, Dennis of Rosalee, AL, Lynn Davis and her husband, Jimmy, and Janice Morris, and her husband, Ed, both of Fayetteville, TN; 17 grandchildren, Caiti, Bree, Kenn, Aiden, and Becca Dunn, Katrina Dunn, Keith Carr, Austin Bowles, Mallory Carr, Kevin Underwood, Codylee Rogers, and Keira Bell; seven great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. Serving as pall bearers for Ken were Keith Carr, Matthew Dunn, Cody Rogers, Rusty Holt, Chris McCormick, and Tommy McCormick.
