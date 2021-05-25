Sue Ann Durm, age 75 of Manchester, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born on Jan, 25, 1946 in Armington, Ill. to the late, Ernie and Evie Garr. She was a devoted homemaker that loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, doing cross stitch, and spending time with her beloved cat, Cricket. She also loved to go shopping and to travel to the Smoky Mountains. Sue will always be remembered as being a loving and endearing woman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Tayler Durm. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Rex Durm; children, Curtis (Teresa) Durm of East Peoria, Ill., Wesley (Rebekka) Durm of Tullahoma, Michael Todd Durm of Manito, IL; grandchildren, Andrew, Brittany, Connor, Alyssa, Nathan, Meagan, Jake, Chance, Sean, Nickolas, TyAustin, Tylina, Tanaya; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Debbie) Garr of Manchester; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation was from 5 – 8p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral service was 1 a.m. Monday, May 24, in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Sanders officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
