Ms. Sandra Lynn Elkins, age 69 of Manchester, was born on May 10, 1952, to the late Kenneth Adams and Mildred M. Trubyfill, in Charlotte, N.C. She was retired from the Mennhein Auto Auction in Lebanon. Sandra is survived by her son, Jeremy Russell; grandchildren, Brooklyn, London, and Charlotte Russell; brothers, Kenneth Adams, Donald Adams, and Phil Davis; several extended family members and a host of friends. As per Sandra’s request, cremation was chosen and there are no services scheduled at this time.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>