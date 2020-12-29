Arts see 60% decline because of COVID

The economy has been impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic, and the art and entertainment industry has seen the biggest decline, according to a recent study.
“The Manchester Arts Center has had to cancel most shows, both theater and concerts, and the few productions have had severely limited seating,” said Managing Director Joel Longstreth. “Revenues are down 60% with little change in costs.”
Longstreth encouraged people to support the center.
“People can help by going to millenniumrep.org and donating, or by buying season tickets for 2021, in hopes the new year will let us open our stage again,” Longstreth said.
For more information about the arts center, visit www.millenniumrep.org.
According to a recent report, COVID-19 Economic Impact: A state-by-state analysis, completed by Business.org, each state’s economy has seen a decline during the pandemic—some worse than others. Business.org dug into the most recent data to see how each state’s economy has changed and which industry has been most affected by the pandemic. Arts, entertainment, and recreation were the most affected industries nationwide—31 states reported serious declines in these industries.
Impact in Tennessee
The report revealed that Tennessee’s economy has shrunk by 12.5%.
Tennessee’s most affected industry during COVID is arts, entertainment, and recreation—seeing a 69.8% decline since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nationwide impact
Mining also took a significant blow—18 states listed it as their most impacted industry.
Wyoming and Alaska took the biggest GDP hit from COVID-19, dropping 18.5% and 16.5% respectively.
The District of Columbia and Utah experienced the smallest GDP change, dropping only 5% and 7% respectively.
See how each state’s economy has been affected: https://www.business.org/finance/accounting/covid-19-economic-analysis-by-state/.