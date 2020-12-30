Hospital disturbance results in disorderly charges

A female patient at Unity Medical Center was charged with disorderly conduct following a spat with Manchester Police officers and hospital staff.

According to the report, on Dec. 18, Manchester Police responded to an escalating situation at the hospital in which a female patient was becoming unruly.

In route, a second call was dispatched to “set it up.” Upon arrival, responding officers Capt. Devin Deford, Sgt. Keith Hendrix and Patrolman Morgan Myers were told that a patient had been throwing items in her room and swearing at staff members.

According to the report, the subject (name withheld) told officers that she had come to the hospital for knee pain. She allegedly became belligerent when staff declined to give a stronger medication.

According to the report, the subject admitted to police that she had knocked over items on the table because of the disagreement with staff.

At this point the female began to swear at the officer.

The patient was discharged under the condition that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office would accept her. The female was transported to the jail where the warrant for disorderly conduct was obtained and served.

John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. He covers Lifestyles in addition to handling education reporting and general news assignments.John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Tags

Staff Writer

John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. He is a graduate of THS, Motlow and MTSU. He lives in Tullahoma, and enjoys the outdoors with his wife, Mitsy, and his 17-month-old, Sean.

Recommended for you