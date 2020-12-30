Hospital disturbance results in disorderly charges

A female patient at Unity Medical Center was charged with disorderly conduct following a spat with Manchester Police officers and hospital staff.
According to the report, on Dec. 18, Manchester Police responded to an escalating situation at the hospital in which a female patient was becoming unruly.
In route, a second call was dispatched to “set it up.” Upon arrival, responding officers Capt. Devin Deford, Sgt. Keith Hendrix and Patrolman Morgan Myers were told that a patient had been throwing items in her room and swearing at staff members.
According to the report, the subject (name withheld) told officers that she had come to the hospital for knee pain. She allegedly became belligerent when staff declined to give a stronger medication.
According to the report, the subject admitted to police that she had knocked over items on the table because of the disagreement with staff.
At this point the female began to swear at the officer.
The patient was discharged under the condition that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office would accept her. The female was transported to the jail where the warrant for disorderly conduct was obtained and served.