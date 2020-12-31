Suspect crashes stolen car, gives false name to police

A crash in Manchester has led to recovering of a stolen vehicle. Stephen Trent Shelton crashed a stolen car and gave a false name to Manchester Police Department officers.
On Dec. 4, Captain Devin Deford and Patrolman Jamie Newman were dispatched to McArthur Street near Walgreens for a vehicle crash. After ensuring both drivers weren’t injured, Newman asked them to pull into a nearby parking lot. Newman asked for driver’s licenses, proof of registration and proof of insurance, but the driver of the offending vehicle, now found to be Stephen Trent Shelton, told Newman he didn’t have a license in his possession and couldn’t find proof of registration and insurance.
Shelton identified himself as Glen Jay Davies and when that name was run through the system, Newman found out there was a Tennessee license to that name, according to the preliminary investigative report.
At that time, Newman completed the investigation and issued citation for no driver’s license in possession, no proof of registration and no proof of insurance “in the name of Glen Jay Davies and was signed by Mr. Shelton with the name of Glen Davies.” Newman completed the report and the vehicle, Cadillac DeVille, was left in the parking lot.
On Dec. 9, Newman received a note from the Manchester Municipal Court Clerk that the individual involved in the crash had given Newman a false name and that his real name was Stephen Trent Shelton.
The clerk also provided a copy of Shelton’s driver’s license and the photo “was obviously the driver I had observed in (the) crash,” Newman said. The owner of the vehicle, Edward Harper, of Franklin County, had called and stated that Glen Davies was not the driver and that the driver had given a false name.
Harper told Newman on Dec. 10 that the vehicle had been stolen from him and that Shelton had contacted him to tell him about the crash and where he could find his vehicle. Harper went to pick up his vehicle and he found a copy of the citation Newman had written in the car. According to Harper, Davies was a family member who now lives in Minnesota.
After Newman contacted Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, he found out Harper had not reported the vehicle stolen but had reported several tools and stereo equipment stolen, which were recovered at KK’s pawn shop in Manchester, according to the report.
Shelton has been charged with criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license. MPD has also obtained two criminal summonses for no proof of registration and no proof of insurance.