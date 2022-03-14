The famous Loretta Lynn Coal Miners band performed a reunion show at the Manchester Arts Center this past weekend. It was full of good tunes and banter, family and friends. This was the first time in a long while that the band had been back together, and they didn't miss a beat after all these years.
The Coal Miners come together after 25 years
