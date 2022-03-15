Mr. Ricky Leon Espy, age 65, of Beechgrove, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Manchester. Mr. Espy was born in Coffee Co., TN to his late parents Herbert Espy and Mattie Green Espy. He was a factory worker for Nissan for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Thurman Espy, Louis Espy Collins, and James Espy. Mr. Espy is survived by a brother, Jesse Espy and many other extended family. Visitation with the family was held on Monday, March 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
<<<Central Funeral Home >>>