A memorial service for Stephen Michael “Mike” Evans will be held on Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. at Manchester Funeral Home with De Hennessey officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mike passed from this life on Feb. 16, 2021 in Murfreesboro. Mike was born on April 15, 1952 in Eastman, Ga. (Dodge County) to Alfred and Martha Evans and moved to his new home in Pelham, Tenn. in February 1968. His family was one of the first managing families of the Stuckey’s located off Interstate 24, Exit 127. Then later the manager of Space Age Fireworks and Gift Shop. Mike was a busy man, always into something. Whether it was working on the farm or sitting in his favorite chair enjoying time with his family. He was a man of many talents and gifts. In addition to his many talents, he was also a lovable teddy bear and will be missed by many. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Martha Evans, his in-laws, Ed and Ruth Medley, Claude and Angela Medley and Kevin Medley. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Vickie (Medley), his two sons Jason (Lacy) and Matt (Kristy) and his two grandchildren, Luke and Libby. He is also survived by brother Rusty (Anne), sisters Kathy Evans and Lisa (Scotty Morris) and a host of nieces and nephews. At this time the family would like to ask in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation of the Dusty Elam Foundation, as Mike was a lover of children. The family respectfully requests that anyone planning to attend please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
