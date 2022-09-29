The Manchester Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for Fairfield Inn on the Woodbury Highway, across from Prater’s BBQ.
This is the third time the matter has been before the board, garnering approval each time. Site plans expire after two years, and this plan has come before the commission first in 2017.
The bulk of the punch list that was requested by the city codes department concerned a request that TDOT approve the entrance to the parking lot. The commission later pulled that requirement before granting approval.
The site plan, in fact does not open onto a TDOT highway. Access to the property will be along an easement owned by Power’s Storage that runs alongside Waffle House.
Community Development and Zoning Director Brittany Fiske said that any issues from TDOT would be between the developers and TDOT. The city would not be directly involved.
A representative for Fairfield Inn development group Kenny Sadler said at the meeting that his client, Saffron Development was ready to move forward.
“These guys couldn’t get funding in (2017) then they had it in ’19 and COVID wiped it out, so now they have funding, they have all the state permits for water, sewer, storm. These guys are ready to go … a cloud like this (with TDOT) is just going to delay or stop it,” Sadler said.
The site plan was approved unanimously.
John has been with the Manchester Times since May 2011. John has won Tennessee Press Association awards for Best News Photo and placed in numerous other categories. John is a 1994 graduate of Tullahoma High School, a graduate of Motlow State Community College and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middle Tennessee State University. He lives in Tullahoma, enjoys painting, dancing and exploring the outdoors.