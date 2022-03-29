Mack A. Fannin passed peacefully in his sleep, March 27, 2022, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, after a nearly two decades struggle with heart disease. He was born on Feb. 26, 1936, in Double Springs, Alabama, and moved with his parents, the late Robert Misseldine Fannin and Ora Lee Adams Fannin, to Manchester, when he was two years old. He graduated from Coffee County Central High School with the Class of 1954, and was a dairy farmer and played in the band. He developed a lifelong love of music while in high school. After high school, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and during this time, he suffered a severe visual impairment which was enough to render him legally blind. Nevertheless, he was a highly motivated person, and received a Bachelor degree in music from MTSU, and later, a Master’s degree in counseling from the Univ. of GA. He worked in GA and AL as a school band teacher, before beginning a 30 year career with the Ga. Division of Disability Adjudication in Atlanta. He retired in 1996, and he and his wife moved to his beloved Manchester, because of his many wonderful memories of growing up here. Mack is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Hazel McClaran Fannin, and his son Scott Fannin (Fayette) of Calhoun, GA, daughter Deborah (Daniel) Nichols of Dalton, GA, stepson Stephen Price (Heather), of Manchester, VT, and stepdaughter Susan Price of Manchester, TN; granddaughters Erica and Melanie Robinson; step-grandsons, Nick and Noah Price; brother Dale (Wanda) Fannin, of Double Springs AL, and nephews Matt (Brittney) Fannin, of Tuscaloosa, AL and Greg Densmore (Jeretha) of Haleyville, AL, and great nephew, Brody Densmore; sister-in-law, Lelia McClaran Hars , niece Julie (John) Bowes and nephew John (Amy) Boettcher and great nephew Austin(Amy) Echlov, all of the Orlando, Fla. area. During retirement, Mack became an active volunteer with the Coffee County Humane Society, and in lieu of flowers, donations are requested to CCHS, PO Box 252, Manchester, TN 37349. As per his wishes, his body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., April 3 at Manchester Funeral Home. Visitation is 2-3 p.m. before the service.
