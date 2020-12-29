Mrs. Brenda Gale Lockhart Farless, age 68, of Tullahoma, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Farless was born in Hopkinsville, Ky., to her late father Don Robert Lockhart and mother Elizabeth Ann Cary Lockhart. She was a printer at Wisco Envelope in Tullahoma and also a member of the Tullahoma First Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Farless loved her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was fun-loving and was a sweet, genuine person. Mrs. Farless loved everybody and was always willing to help anyone in need. She found much joy in spoiling her dog Peyton. Mrs. Farless was lovingly known by her grandchildren as “Gran Gran” and “Granny.” In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Stacey Lee Floyd. Mrs. Farless is survived by her husband of 24 years, Tony Farless; mother, Elizabeth Lockhart; son, Brian (Dawn) McCall; daughter, Melissa (Tim) Wilson; sisters, Patricia (Jeff) Stewart and Donna Foster; grandchildren, Olivia, Matthew, Tori, Austin, Faith, Kael, Savannah, Keegan, Michael, and Ava; great grandchildren, Hadlee, Brittion, Matthew, and Kaycelinn. Family will receive friends on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at noon in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bud Angus officiating. Burial followed in Fredonia Cemetery in Manchester.
