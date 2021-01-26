Funeral services for Mr. JW Ferrell, age 93, of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Gnat Hill Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Ferrell passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at NHC in Tullahoma. JW was born on Sept. 20, 1927, the son of the late Joseph and Gracie Ferrell. He served in the United States Army during World War II and the Korean War. After his military career, JW worked as a Tanner for Shelbyville Tannery. He loved to fish and shoot pool, but watching his grandchildren play ball was his favorite past time. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, JW is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Modean Ferrell; one brother, Leland Ferrell; one sister, Alberta Farless. He is survived by his three sons, James Ferrell (Cindy), David Ferrell (Susan), and Larry Ferrell (Maurina); one daughter, Kathy McWhorter (Barry); 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
