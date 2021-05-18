Mrs. Martha Ann Ferrell, age 75, of Manchester, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Ferrell was born in Fayetteville, to her late parents Frank Wilson and Doris Evans Wilson. She was a homemaker all her life and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Christ. Mrs. Ferrell had a huge heart and loved all kinds of animals, especially rescues. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Angel Ferrell. Mrs. Ferrell is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ralph Ferrell; sons, Luke (Anita) Ferrell and Avery (Jennifer) Ferrell; grandchildren, Joshua Ferrell, Jayden Ferrell, Victoria (Matt) Swan, Tristan Ferrell, and Jaelyn Ferrell; great grandchild, Olivia Swan. Family received friends on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Virgil Alford officiating. Burial followed in Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>