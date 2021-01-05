Mr. Autry Ferrell, age 80, of Hillsboro, passed from this life Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Nashville. Mr. Ferrell was born in Manchester, to his late parents Franklin and Ollie Jacobs Ferrell. He was a faithful member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Tullahoma. He had many hobbies and interests in his free time including riding his motorcycle, yard work, old cars, and he very much enjoyed taking care of his mini farms. Mr. Ferrell loved travelling and loved spending time with his family. He was a veteran of the United States Army and after retiring from the Army, he was a full time minister. Mr. Ferrell loved his family dearly and will be very missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandson, Kevin Ray Ferrell; multiple brothers and sisters. Mr. Ferrell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Christina Ferrell; sons, Michael Ferrell, Autry Ray “Tiny” Ferrell, Ruben (Trisha) Ferrell, and Brandon Ferrell; daughter, Boniquica Ferrell; brothers, Gary (Jean) Ferrell and Larry (Sherrill) Ferrell; sister, Ophelia Jones; grandchildren, Christina, Sonya, Dillen, Jason and Nicole, Vickie and Jessie, David, Josh, Ben, Elizabeth (Anthony), Alexis, and Paityn; great grandchildren, Branson, Coy, Carter, and Allisa. Family received friends on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A Celebration of Life service was conducted immediately following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Bro. Prickett officiating.
