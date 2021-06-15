Kelly Joe Ferrell, 48, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center following an extended illness. He was a native of Cannon County. He is survived by his mother, Marie Paschal of Manchester, uncle and aunt, Russell and Janet Paschal of Readyville. Kelly is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and his fur babies. He was preceded in death by his father, W.T. Ferrell, Grandparents, Neil H. and Annie Parton Paschal, Bratton and Josephine “Honey” Ferrell. Kelly had a love for the Lord. He was an ordained minister who led the congregation of Spirit and Truth church. Prior to Covid, he ministered at the Woodbury Nursing Center by conducting weekly bible studies. He graduated from Bellwood Christian Academy and attended Free Will Baptist Bible College. He enjoyed clowning and magic that he used in ministry for Vacation Bible Schools. Kelly enjoyed listening to other preachers and studying the bible. Visitation with his family was from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m., Monday, June 14, 2021 with graveside services following at 2 p.m. in Riverside Gardens cemetery with Bro. Johnny Tipton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodbury Funeral Home or his gofundme account to help his family with funeral expenses.
