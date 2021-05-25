Graveside services for Houston Marshall Fetzer, age 85 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the Manchester City Cemetery, with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Visitation with the family was held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Fetzer passed away unexpectedly on May 15, 2021 at The Rutherford Memory Care in Murfreesboro. Mr. Fetzer was born on May 24, 1935, in Manchester, to the late Houston and Irene Sain Fetzer. He was a member of Main Street Church of Christ for many years. He was a teacher for Coffee County Central High School, where he was also a coach for their football team. In addition to football, Mr. Fetzer loved all sports, especially Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee. He also enjoyed quill hunting, raising Tennessee walking horses, and building and racing dragsters. Mr. Fetzer is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Stewart Fetzer. He is survived by his daughter, Vicki Fetzer-Lufkin and her husband, Walter; grandchildren, Mandy Lufkin Barrett and her husband, TJ, Megan Lufkin Glover and her husband, Kevin, and step-granddaughter, Tina Lufkin Daigle and her husband, Jim; great grandchildren, Jaxon and Addison Barrett, Tatum and Kingston Glover; sister, Dorothy Fetzer Derryberry; special friend, Joyce Hickerson; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
