Evacuation at LifeCare of Tullahoma

Emergency services prepare to evacuate residents from LifeCare of Tullahoma during a fire call at the local assisted living facility on Jackson.

 Photo provided by Rusty Dodson

The Tullahoma Fire Department, along with multiple agencies from surrounding areas, responded to a blaze at Life Care Center late Friday evening.

According to Tullahoma City Fire Marshal Nick Kimbro, at approximately 9:14 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Coffee County Communications Center dispatched the Tullahoma Fire Department to Life Care Center at 1715 N. Jackson St. for a reported fire on the facility's roof and a smoke smell in the building.