Mrs. Deniecial Louise Fisher, age 55, of Manchester, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 21, 2020 at Unity Medical Center. She will be remembered as a very sweet, loving and good-hearted woman. Deniecial was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Deniecial is preceded in death by her parents, James and Elizabeth Ramsey and one sister, Elizabeth Vannatta Ramsey. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Ulan Albert Fisher; daughter, Brittany Ramsey Evans (John); step-son, Ulan Todd Fisher (Mandy); brother, James Stokes Ramsey, Jr; sister, Sherry D. Ramsey Robinson; two grandchildren, Damon Fisher and Makayla Sandoval; grandcat, Leo and beloved dog, Bella. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tullahoma Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fisher Family and asks that you sign the guest book at www.tullahomafuneralhome.com
