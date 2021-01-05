Funeral services for Mr. Edgar “Eddie” Lee Fletcher were conducted on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Pocahontas Church of Christ with Charles Williams and Ed Crook Shank officiating. Burial followed in the Fletcher cemetery. Visitation with the family was held at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 4 – 8 p.m. and also from noon until time of service Sunday at the church. Mr. Fletcher passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at St. Thomas Riverpark in McMinnville after an extended illness. “Eddie” was born on Jan. 6, 1940, in Manchester to the late John W. and Lucille Scott Fletcher. He was a mechanic for the Coffee County Highway Department and an elder of the Pocahontas Church of Christ. He loved tractor pulling and his family built the first pulling sled in the Manchester area in 1975. He also enjoyed playing music, especially at the Senior Citizen Center, and was the lead member of the Eddie Fletcher and the Tennessee Walkers in the ‘70s. But his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by his brothers, Rondall and Phillip Fletcher; sister, Gloria Bush; great grandson, Cooper Ramsey; grandson-in-law, Spencer Wayne. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beatrice Markum Fletcher; son, Douglas Fletcher and his wife, Sheila; daughters, Kim Ford and her husband, Mark, and Pam Fitzpatrick and her husband, Pat; brother, Johnny Fletcher and his wife, Pat; sister, Brenda Anderson and her husband, Marlin; grandchildren; Jason Ford and his wife, Candice, Cheetah Wayne, Jessica Bryson and her husband, Joe, Gwenn Ramsey and her husband, Jason; great grandchildren, Kenzee and Jon Mark Ford, Jon Burl, Casen, and Gunner Bryson, Chandler and John Spencer Wayne, Emelia Ramsey; sisters-in-law, Faye Fletcher and Linda Fletcher; brother-in-law, Truman Bush; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>