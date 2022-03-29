Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Arlene Casey Foresman, age 65 of Manchester, were conducted on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel, with Pastor Rick Everhart officiating. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Thursday, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Linda passed away on Monday, March 21 at TriStar Centennial Hospital in Nashville after an extended illness. Linda was born on Nov. 14, 1956, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Arland and Billie “Judy” Bell Casey. She was a retired schoolteacher from the Nashville Metro school system. Linda and her husband, Mike, attended the Maranatha Baptist Church in Tullahoma before her declining health. She enjoyed flea marketing and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Foresman. She is survived by her husband, Mike Elliott; children, Charles Foresman, II, Jennifer Foresman, and Tara Boyd; grandchildren, Allyson, Kylee, Leah, C.J., Cynthia, and Serenity; one great grandchild on the way; brother, Steve Casey (Anna Claire); sister, Trish Casey; several extended family members and a host of friends. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
