Aubrey Leon Fowler, age 75 of Manchester, passed away on April 30, 2021, at Vanderbilt Harton in Tullahoma, after an extended illness. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday May 16 from 2-4 p.m. Leon was born on July 22, 1945, to the late Lilburn and Ethel Fowler in Weona, Ark. He retired from the IT department at Carrier, Inc. after 35 years. Leon was a member of St. Mark’s church in Manchester and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed all kinds of sports, especially the Titans, Razorbacks, and the Predators. Leon also loved working in the yard, and even in the neighbors. In addition to his parents, Leon is preceded in death by two siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Leslie Fowler; children, Paul Fowler, Lee Fowler and his wife, Tanya, and Amanda Brewer and her husband, Casey; grandchildren, Kiley and Madelyn; five siblings, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
