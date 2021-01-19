Mrs. Deborah Jane Frame, age 70 years, 1 month, and 8 days, of Manchester, were conducted on Friday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. James Colwell and Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial followed in the Old Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family was held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Frame passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga. Mrs. Deborah was born on Dec. 4, 1950, in Manchester to the late Hugh and Louise Thurman Sherrill. She was a member of the Antioch Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Lane Allen Frame. Mrs. Deborah is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jewell Daniel Frame, Sr.; children, Shonda Reedy, Rhonda Grogan, Fhonda Hatmaker and her husband, Randy, Jewell Frame, Jr. and his wife Joy, Madonna Weir, Steve Frame and Misty, and Troy Frame; grandchildren, Chris, Miranda, Matthew, Trevor, Dillon, Dakota, Montana, Shawn, Stephanie, Jewell III, Hunter, Mandy, Heather, Chelse, Courtney, Caitlyn, Trey, Emily, Cody, Aden, Dylan, Chey, Avery, Brycen, Mary, Ally, Troy, Peyton, Trinity, and Emerson; 21 great grandchildren and two on the way; three brothers, nine sisters; several nieces and nephews.
