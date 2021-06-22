Mr. Billy Lon Frame, Sr., age 86, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Manchester. Mr. Frame was born in Rutherford County, to his late parents Lonnie B. Frame and Clayti Anderson Frame. Mr. Frame worked for many years in Elkhart, Ind., making mobile homes then moved to Tennessee with the Paramont Company as a laborer. He loved anything to do with animals, especially horses, and loved his ducks, geese, and his cat “Crooked Head”. Mr. Frame was a good provider, a hard worker, and lived life to the fullest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughters, Janice Fay Frame, Deborah Kay Frame, and Rosonua Murchison; brothers, Robbie Frame and Dale Frame. Mr. Frame is survived by his wife of three years, Robbie Marie Frame; son, Billy Frame, Jr.; daughters, Lonnette (Lonnie) Dodge, Rebecca Ward, and Brenda Horton; brother, Jewell Daniel Frame, I; sisters, Dean Jones and Donna Smallwood; step-daughter, Sherry Littlefield; step-granddaughter, Joel Littlefield; grandchildren, Vanessa, Chandia, Christy, Lonnie Jr., Randall Jr., Amanda Mae Winton, Tony Murchison, Billy Wayne Murchison, Jordan Frame, Tabitha Horton, Samantha Horton, Brittany Horton, Sabrina Horton, Eli Horton and Naz Horton; great grandchildren, Austin, Dallas, Shalaco, Bradley, Josh, Urijah, Bella, Aliyah, Tevin, Ashton, Bradon, Merrick, Isabel, Dominic, Josie, Shawn, Seth, Sofia, Izabella; great grandchildren, Vanna, Logan, Wyatt, Owen, Waylon, Memphis, Liam, Aubrey and Juliet. Family received friends on Wednesday, June 16, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester.. Funeral service was conducted on Thursday, June 17, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Danny Anderson and Buck Frasier officiating. Burial followed in Farrar Hill Cemetery in Manchester.
Central Funeral Home